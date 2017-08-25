Glacier National Park using bark ranger to keep goats wild

In a July 13, 2016 photo, Gracie, a two-year-old border collie, is Glacier National Park's newest Bark Ranger. She is being trained to help minimize dangerous human-wildlife interactions at Logan Pass by shepherding bighorn sheep and mountain goats away from the Logan Pass Visitor Center parking lot. The three-year-old border collie is in her second season of goat patrol at Logan Pass. Her mission is to keep the goats wild by ensuring they stay away from people and parking lots. The Great Falls Tribune via AP Julia Moss