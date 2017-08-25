South Korean court sentences Samsung heir to 5 years prison

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, Lee Jae-yong, center, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. South Korean prosecutors on Aug. 7, 2017, recommended imprisoning a billionaire Samsung heir for 12 years, asking court to convict him of bribery and other crimes in a national corruption scandal. Ahn Young-joon, Pool AP Photo