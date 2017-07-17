Sears Hometown store in Bellingham to close

The Sears Hometown and Outlet Store in Bellingham will close at the end of the month, just months after relaunching with new product lines and services.
Jim Dignam, district manager for the Washington/Alaska Sears Hometown stores, on Monday afternoon said he didn’t have details finalized about a liquidation sale, but expected to have an announcement later this week. He did confirm the store is scheduled to close by the end of July.
The store underwent a makeover in January, adding Ashley Furniture products and a larger mattress selection to go with its brand name tools, appliances and lawn equipment such as Kenmore, DieHard and Craftsman.
Like many national retailers, the overall company has struggled. Sears Hometown, which spun off Sears Holdings in October 2012, reported a net loss of $131.9 million in 2016, compared to a net loss of $27.3 million for 2015. In 2016, 160 Sears Home and Outlet stores closed.
Sears Holdings, a separate company that operates more traditional department stores under the Sears and Kmart brands, also announced closings on Friday. In a blog post, Sears Holding Corp. CEO Eddie Lampert said the company would close another eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores that are unprofitable, none of them in Washington state.
The Sears department store at Bellis Fair shopping mall closed in January 2013. Bellingham also has a Kmart store at Sunset Square, but it is not on the closure list announced by Sears Holdings on Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
