Vermont governor, top lawmakers promote teacher health deal

Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic leaders of Vermont's Senate and House say they've reached a teacher health care deal and they're asking the Legislature to approve it as part of a deal that will allow passage of the 2018 state budget.
Scott vetoed the budget and a property tax bill because lawmakers didn't approve a measure he favored that would save money on teacher health insurance.
Legislative leaders favored a different plan. Lawmakers are back in Montpelier on Wednesday.
In a Wednesday news conference, Scott, Sen. Tim Ashe, a Democrat and Progressive, and Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said no one gets everything they want in the deal reached Tuesday, but it will save money on teacher health care and lawmakers will look for a long-term solution.
