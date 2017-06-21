Business

June 21, 2017 7:48 AM

Vermont governor, top lawmakers promote teacher health deal

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic leaders of Vermont's Senate and House say they've reached a teacher health care deal and they're asking the Legislature to approve it as part of a deal that will allow passage of the 2018 state budget.

Scott vetoed the budget and a property tax bill because lawmakers didn't approve a measure he favored that would save money on teacher health insurance.

Legislative leaders favored a different plan. Lawmakers are back in Montpelier on Wednesday.

In a Wednesday news conference, Scott, Sen. Tim Ashe, a Democrat and Progressive, and Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said no one gets everything they want in the deal reached Tuesday, but it will save money on teacher health care and lawmakers will look for a long-term solution.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Only grocery store in Sumas closing

Only grocery store in Sumas closing 1:06

Only grocery store in Sumas closing
See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham 1:10

See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham
Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 0:49

Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham

View More Video