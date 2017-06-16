Business

June 16, 2017 12:06 AM

Report: Future US aircraft carrier cost estimate unreliable

The Associated Press
NEWPORT NEWS, Va.

A congressional watchdog report has recommended the U.S. Navy develop a new cost estimate for a future aircraft carrier being built in Virginia.

Local news outlets report the Government Accountability Office released a report on Tuesday saying the $11.4 billion budget for USS John F. Kennedy isn't reliable and doesn't address lessons learned from USS Gerald R. Ford's construction. The latter was delivered to the Navy nearly two years later than planned at a roughly $12.9 billion cost, or about 23 percent more than originally estimated.

The Defense Department partially agreed with the report's recommendations.

Ford is scheduled to be commissioned this summer while Kennedy's expected delivery is in 2022.

Advance work is underway on the third-in-class Enterprise at Newport News Shipbuilding, which is the Navy's exclusive nuclear-powered aircraft carrier shipbuilder.

