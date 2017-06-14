Researcher finds Georgia voter records exposed on internet

FILE - This Sept. 22, 2016 file photo shows employees of the Fulton County Election Preparation Center in Atlanta test electronic voting machines. A security researcher disclosed a gaping security hole at the outfit that manages Georgia's elections. The breach, which left the state’s 6.7 million voter records and other sensitive files exposed to hackers, was first reported Wednesday, June 14, 2017, by the news site Politico. Alex Sanz AP Photo