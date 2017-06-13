Suspected N.Korea drone photographed US missile defense site

In this Friday, June 9, 2017 photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, a suspected North Korean drone is seen in a mountain in Inje, South Korea. South Korean Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, the suspected North Korean drone found near the Korean border was found to have taken photos of a U.S. missile defense shield in the South. Investigators discovered hundreds of photos from the drone's Sony-made in-built camera. South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)