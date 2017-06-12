Business

June 12, 2017 12:03 AM

Lyft joining forces with Jaguar Land Rover in tech venture

By BERNARD CONDON AP Business Writer
NEW YORK

The next Lyft car you book may soon be a Jaguar or a Land Rover.

The British company behind the two iconic car brands announced Monday that it was investing $25 million into Lyft to help the ride-hailing business expand and develop technologies. As part of the investment, Jaguar Land Rover agreed to supply a fleet of its vehicles.

The investment is from InMotion Ventures, a unit of Jaguar Land Rover that focuses on autonomous cars and other technology.

San Francisco-based Lyft operates in 300 cities. It has also partnered with General Motors to research autonomous ride-hailing.

