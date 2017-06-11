Competition for offshore wind ramps up in Massachusetts

In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, a lift boat, right, that serves as a work platform, assembles a wind turbine off Block Island, R.I. Massachusetts is expected to start accepting proposals at the end of June, 2017 for large scale, offshore wind energy projects, the first such of its kind in the US. President Trump's opposition to wind energy specifically and renewable energy generally might play a role. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo