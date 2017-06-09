Business

June 09, 2017 7:42 AM

Oregon hiker rescued after sending SOS signal on GPS device

The Associated Press
BEND, Ore.

A hiker has been rescued in Oregon after he sent out an SOS signal on his satellite GPS device.

The Bend Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2rUu0B6 ) Deschutes County Sheriff's Office search and rescue personnel pulled Adam Redfield Wednesday night from a snow cave in an area between South Sister and Broken Top.

Redfield told rescuers that he summited South Sister, but became disoriented on his descent. His cell phone had died, and he was not sure it his signal was received.

Redfield was cold and tired, but uninjured and was able to travel back to the trailhead under his own power.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Only grocery store in Sumas closing

Only grocery store in Sumas closing 1:06

Only grocery store in Sumas closing
See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham 1:10

See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham
Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 0:49

Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos