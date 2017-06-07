Autonomous cars (no human backup) may hit the road next year

FILE - In this March 22, 2006, file photo, Delphi's World Headquarters is shown in Troy, Mich. Automotive electronics and parts maker Delphi and French transport company Transdev have plans to use autonomous taxis and a shuttle van to carry passengers on roadways in France without a human behind the wheel as early as 2018. The companies announced the partnership Wednesday, June 7, 2017, and said it could be the first deployment of autonomous taxis and vans on real roads without human backup pilots. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo