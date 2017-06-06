Uber moves to repair tainted image with 20 firings, 1 hiring

FILE- This March 1, 2017, file photo shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. Uber has fired more than 20 employees after a law firm investigated complaints of sexual harassment, bullying, discrimination and other violations of company policies. An Uber spokeswoman says the firm Perkins Coie was hired after former engineer Susan Fowler posted a blog in February about sex harassment at the ride-hailing company. Fowler wrote that on her first day at work her boss propositioned her in a series of messages. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo