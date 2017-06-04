System aims to recreate challenging mountain climbs in gym

In this combo of images from video provided by Dartmouth College, a climber ascends an outdoor rock face, left, on Dec. 12, 2015 in Rumney, N.H., and another climber ascends a replica indoor climbing wall, right, on Jan. 16, 2016, in Hanover, N.H. Using three-dimensional geometry, the three-dimensional replica of the rock wall was created by tracking a climber's hand and foot positions and by estimating the contact forces. Dartmouth College via AP Christos Mousas