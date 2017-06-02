Business

June 02, 2017 4:31 AM

Ethiopia shuts down internet access again, activists say

The Associated Press
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Activists and residents say Ethiopia has shut down internet access across the country amid fear of leaks during school exams.

The cut that began Tuesday has affected the entire East African country except a few offices inside the African Union and United Nations.

Some Ethiopians abroad are expressing anger, saying they are not able to communicate with loved ones back home.

Ethiopian government officials were not immediately available Friday to comment.

University lecturer and blogger Seyoum Teshome says the shutdown shows a breach of trust between the government and the public.

Ethiopia also shut down internet access in May 2016 after school exam papers appeared online. The exams were then postponed.

More than a million students are taking this year's exams, which continue through June 8.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Only grocery store in Sumas closing

Only grocery store in Sumas closing 1:06

Only grocery store in Sumas closing
See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham 1:10

See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham
Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 0:49

Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos