Kushners used creative mapmaking to gain visa-tied funds

FILE - In this March 29, 2017, file photo, a man walks out of the 666 Fifth Avenue office tower owned by the Kushner Cos. in New York. Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that the family of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner placed its 65 Bay Street building in Jersey City in a map stringing together three dozen other areas, some with high unemployment. Richard Drew, File AP Photo