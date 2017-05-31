Most Asian stock markets rise after Wall Street loss

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, a statue of George Washington stands near The New York Stock Exchange, in background. U.S. stock indexes are falling for the second day in a row Wednesday, May 31, 2017, as energy companies tumble with the price of oil. Banks also slipped following a drop in bond yields and interest rates the day before. Technology companies continued to surge. Chipmaker Analog Devices is up after its quarterly results were better than Wall Street had expected. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo