FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo President Donald Trump speaksin the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief’s communications.
FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo President Donald Trump speaksin the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief’s communications. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo President Donald Trump speaksin the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief’s communications. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo

Business

May 31, 2017 12:36 AM

Trump's cellphone diplomacy raises security concerns

By VIVIAN SALAMA Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly. That's an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief's communications.

Trump has urged leaders of Canada and Mexico to reach him on his cellphone, according to former and current U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the practice. Of the two, only Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken advantage of the offer so far, the officials said.

Trump also exchanged numbers with French President Emmanuel Macron when the two spoke immediately following Macron's victory earlier this month.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Only grocery store in Sumas closing

Only grocery store in Sumas closing 1:06

Only grocery store in Sumas closing
See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham 1:10

See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham
Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 0:49

Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos