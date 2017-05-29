Rusty Dodge promoted to general manager at The Bellingham Herald

Rusty Dodge has been promoted into a new role as general manager/vice president of advertising at The Bellingham Herald. Dodge will direct and coordinate activities of all Bellingham Herald departments, with continued focus on leading digital revenue strategies in advertising, according to David Zeeck, regional publisher.
Dodge has been with The Herald advertising department for more than 13 years. He was named advertising director in 2014.
Travis Kane will become sales director and manage sales staff. Kane has been with The Herald 10 years. He received a 2016 Chairman’s Club award for advertising excellence from McClatchy, which owns The Bellingham Herald and 28 other daily newspapers.
