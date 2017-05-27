Need stress relief? Try finger painting at this Bellingham art gallery

For Heidi Wood, creating art is meant to be a fun, relaxing experience, so she’s re-introducing adults to finger painting.
Wood recently opened a new art gallery called Gallery Pegasus in downtown Bellingham. It’s on 301 W. Holly St., offering landscape paintings and works by local artists.
Wood also offers Finger Painting For Grownups, which has classes for groups, individuals or corporate workshops. An artist herself, Wood was doing her own finger painting project when a person remarked a desire to try it and suggested Wood should teach some techniques. What started as a few people sharing food and wine while learning about finger painting has turned into regular class sessions.
The attraction to finger painting? Many adults find it a relaxing way to reduce stress. It’s a concept similar to the recent rise in adult coloring books and connect-the-dots books.
Wood noticed that for many adults, it takes a bit of prompting to really let loose and have some fun. By setting down some ground rules – such as reminding people it is not a competition, there are no mistakes and if they don’t like the finished painting, they can just throw it away and start over – they start to enjoy themselves. Once they relax, it becomes a great way to relieve stress and some great pictures are created, she said.
“It’s the kind that is worth framing,” she said.
For details about the gallery or finger painting classes, call 360-599-7731. Information can also be found at gallerypegasus.com and fingerpaintingforgrownups.com.
OTHER TIDBITS
A new retail marijuana store has opened in Ferndale. Sky High Pot Shop is at 6167 Portal Way, just south of Carl’s Mower & Saw. The store offers a variety of cannabis products as well as vape pens and other accessories. It is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Details can be found at SkyHighPotShop.com. ... Crazy Bob’s Pizza at 4151 Meridian St. has closed. ... At a different space near Crazy Bob’s, a building permit was submitted to do some remodeling to put in a future spa tenant. ... A new coffee shop is going into the Bellingham National Bank building at 101 E. Holly St. It’s called Blue Koi Coffee and it will have plenty of seating, a roastery and a bakery. Blue Koi is aiming for a July opening, according to its website. ... Chuckanut Brewery is offering free tours of its South Nut & Tap Room facility at 11937 Higgins Airport Way in Burlington from noon- 4 p.m. on June 17. Visitors will get a chance to learn about the brewing process.
