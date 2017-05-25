Business

May 25, 2017 7:10 AM

Ohio watchdog faults Ohio agency for handling of IT contract

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A state investigation has cleared a now-retired state administrator but found her department violated rules in awarding a state information-technology contract.

The Columbus Dispatch reported (http://bit.ly/2rYfhDX) Ohio Inspector General Randall Meyer's finding Thursday.

Meyer cleared Carolyn Chavanne, who was a Department of Administrative Services contract supervisor while also being listed as a registered agent for a contract recipient, UMT Consulting Group. The company told investigators it gave Chavanne's name in error.

Meyer determined protocols were nonetheless broken in UMT's deal. The agency has since increased training.

The finding follows a Dispatch investigation that found DAS personnel sometimes thwarted state policy and ignored analysts' warnings to questionably award millions in no-bid IT contracts back to 2011, often at excessive prices and to firms that employed former department executives.

___

Online: http://watchdog.ohio.gov/

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Only grocery store in Sumas closing

Only grocery store in Sumas closing 1:06

Only grocery store in Sumas closing
See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham 1:10

See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham
Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 0:49

Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos