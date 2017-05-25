Computer wins 2nd game against Chinese go champion

Chinese Go player Ke Jie reacts as he plays a match against Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, during the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Thursday, May 25, 2017. A computer beat China's top player of go, one of the last games machines have yet to master, for a second time Thursday in a competition authorities limited the Chinese public's ability to see. Chinatopix via AP) CHINA OUT