Zuckerberg urges Harvard grads to build a world of 'purpose'

In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, provided by Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks out the window in his old dorm room at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg started Facebook in his dorm room in 2004, and also met his wife, Priscilla Chan, at Harvard. On Thursday, May 25, Zuckerberg will give the commencement address at the university, where he dropped out years earlier to focus on Facebook. Facebook via AP Courtesy of Ommanney