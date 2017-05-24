Business

May 24, 2017 5:43 AM

Technology elevates new theme park experiences in Orlando

By TERRANCE HARRIS Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

Florida's theme parks are taking advantage of new simulated technology with attractions they are introducing this year.

But as good as they all are, the Flight of Passage ride at Disney World's new Pandora-World of Avatar does the best job by far. It's designed to make riders feel like they are in the far off alien land. And it delivers.

Not to be outdone, however, at Universal Orlando, park-goers can speed through the streets chasing "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon. At Legoland's Ninjago World, young theme park visitors can karate chop their way to victory. And next month SeaWorld will unleash its first virtual reality rollercoaster when Kraken reopens.

About.com theme park expert Arthur Levine says technology is helping the parks "tell stories in very unique ways."

