May 24, 2017 12:57 AM

West Virginia to receive $200K from data breach settlement

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 from a multimillion-dollar settlement reached between retailer Target and 47 states and the District of Columbia.

The settlement addresses allegations from a data breach in 2013. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office said in a news release the breach affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and contact information for more than 60 million customers.

The release said the states alleged cyber attackers used stolen credentials to access Target's server, allowing the attackers to exploit weaknesses in the company's system.

The attorney general's office said the thieves installed malware and captured sensitive consumer data.

The settlement requires Target to develop a security program and maintain appropriate encryption of consumer data.

