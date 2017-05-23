Google helps advertisers track spending in physical stores

This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows Google's web address, in Philadelphia. Google is keeping an eye on what you’re buying offline in addition to monitoring your online shopping in its latest attempt to sell more digital advertising. The offline tracking of most credit and debit card transactions will help Google to automatically inform merchants when digital ads appearing on its vast marketing network translate into sales at a brick-and-mortar store. Google plans to unveil the store-sales measurement tool Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in San Francisco at an annual conference it hosts for its advertisers. Matt Rourke AP Photo