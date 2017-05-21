Weekend Sports In Brief

HORSE RACING
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cloud Computing ran down Classic Empire in the final strides Saturday to win the Preakness by a head. The 13-1 long shot was one of five fresh horses in the Preakness that didn't run two weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby.
Derby winner Always Dreaming and Classic Empire dueled throughout most of the race before Classic Empire stuck his nose in front midway on the far turn. It looked as if Classic Empire would go on to win, but Cloud Computing ran him down on the outside.
Ridden by Javier Castellano, Cloud Computing ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.98 and paid $28.80 to win. It was just the dark brown colt's second career victory. Senior Investment, a 30-1 shot, finished third. Lookin At Lee was fourth.
PRO BASKETBALL
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's foreign minister said his country had no choice in detaining Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter in the capital's airport. Teodor Melescanu said Romania could not "proceed otherwise" in comments made to news.ro. He declined to comment further.
Kanter was detained at Henri Coanda Airport on Saturday before departing to the United States via London.
Kanter, who is Turkish, said in a video Saturday on his Twitter account that the Turkish embassy canceled his passport and that he'd been detained for several hours at a Romanian airport.
Kanter said he believed he was held because of his political views. He has been a critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter supports Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who opposes Erdogan. Melescanu spoke Sunday from the summit of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, taking place in Istanbul.
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James won the Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award given annually for "outstanding service and dedication to the community."
Cleveland's superstar is being honored for his educational work in Akron, Ohio, his hometown. James has helped more than 1,100 at-risk students through his LeBron James Family Foundation. The group partnered with the University of Akron in 2015 to provide full scholarships to students who meet eligibility requirements. He is also starting a new public "'I PROMISE" school to aid students and their families.
James mentors students by writing letters, calling their homes and rewarding them with tickets to Cavs games. He has also bought groceries, supplied uniforms and arranged outings to expose the youngsters new experiences.
SOCCER
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid won the Spanish league for the first time since 2012 with a 2-0 win over Malaga on Sunday.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two minutes into the match and Karim Benzema sealed the victory in the second half. That gave Madrid a three-point advantage over second-placed Barcelona, which rallied from two goals down to beat Eibar 4-2 at the Camp Nou.
Madrid entered the last round needing a draw to avoid its worst title drought since the 1980s and keep Barcelona from its third straight championship.
Zinedine Zidane's team won its 33rd league title.
ROME (AP) — Juventus clinched a record sixth straight Serie A title with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Crotone in the penultimate round on Sunday.
Mario Mandzukic gave Juventus the lead 12 minutes in by redirecting a cross from Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala scored with a precise free kick shortly before the break and Alex Sandro added another with a header near the end.
Juventus moved four points clear of second-placed Roma, which last Sunday handed the Bianconeri their first Serie A loss since January.
Since Serie A was founded in 1929, no club had previously won more than five straight titles.
AUTO RACING
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon had the fastest lap and the fastest four-lap qualifying average in 21 years Sunday to win his third Indianapolis 500 pole.
The New Zealander finished with a qualifying speed of 232.164 mph, the best since Arie Luyendyk's track record of 236.986 in 1996. Dixon's first lap of 232.595 also was the fastest since Luyendyk's record lap of 237.498 in 1996. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will be joined on the front row next Sunday by Ed Carpenter, a two-time pole winner who finished second at 231.664. Defending race champion Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport will start on the outside of Row 1 after going 231.487.
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch used a bold three-wide pass for the lead Saturday night to win NASCAR's annual All-Star race for the first time.
Although the race does not count in the standings, it was Busch's first Cup victory of the season and first at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch also won the Truck Series race Friday night, but the victory Saturday was worth a cool $1 million. Busch dove low around Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson on the restart to take the lead on the final 10-lap sprint. This year's format pitted 10 drivers against each other for 10 final laps with the money on the line.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — James Davison will replace Sebastien Bourdais in Dale Coyne Racing's No. 18 car after Bourdais crashed Saturday during Indianapolis 500 qualifying, leaving him with multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip.
The French driver had pelvic surgery and was recovering in a hospital Sunday.
Bourdais, the four-time Champ Car champion, will likely miss the rest of the season, the team said Sunday. It's unclear if Davison will remain in the car beyond next Sunday's race.
GOLF
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Billy Horschel won the AT&T Byron Nelson with a par on the first playoff hole Sunday after Jason Day pulled his 4-foot par putt left and past the hole.
That miss by Day almost wasn't even needed for Horschel, whose 18-foot birdie chance was rolling straight toward the center of the cup before stopping just short. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour and for the first time since taking the 2014 Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup title.
With a 1-under 69, including a 60-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole, Horschel matched Day at 12-under 268. Day had a 68.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lexi Thompson shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday to finish off a wire-to-wire victory in the Kingsmill Championship with a tournament-record 20-under 264 total.
Thompson broke the tournament record of 19 under at Kingsmill's River Course set by Annika Sorenstam in 2008. The victory came in Thompson's third event since she lost the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being penalized four strokes for a rules violation reported by a television viewer during the final round.
The victory, Thompson's eighth, gave her at least one in five consecutive seasons. That matches top-ranked Lydia Ko for the longest streak on tour.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bernhard Langer cruised to his second straight Regions Tradition victory, shooting an 8-under-64 Sunday to match Jack Nicklaus' record of eight PGA Tour Champions major titles.
Langer wiped out a six-stroke deficit over the weekend and entered the final round down two strokes to Fred Funk. He finished at 20-under 268 for a five-stroke victory over Scott McCarron and Scott Parel.
Funk shot a 72 to tie for fourth with Marco Dawson (66). He had a triple bogey on No. 12, a hole Langer birdied.
TENNIS
ROME (AP) — Alexander Zverev signaled his anticipated arrival among the tennis elite by defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 Sunday to win the Italian Open.
The 20-year-old Zverev became the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 event since Djokovic won in Miami a decade ago at 19. Zverev broke in the very first game and was never really challenged by Djokovic, who appeared drained after having to win two matches a day earlier to reach the final.
Djokovic committed nearly twice as many unforced errors as Zverev — 27 to 14. The match lasted 1 hour, 21 minutes.
Afterward, Djokovic announced that Andre Agassi will coach him at the French Open, which starts next Sunday.
HOCKEY
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Sweden won the ice hockey world championship with a 2-1 victory on penalties over two-time defending champion Canada on Sunday.
Sweden goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped three penalties and Ryan O'Reilly struck the post for Canada, as Nicklas Backstrom and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored shootout goals for the Swedes to win their first title since 2013.
The game ended 1-1 after overtime.
Lundqvist and Canada counterpart Calvin Pickard, who saved William Nylander's first penalty for Sweden, were outstanding in a game in which the Canadians narrowly outshot their opponents 43-42.
TRACK AND FIELD
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Record-breaking Oregon runner Edward Cheserek's college career has ended because of a lower back strain.
Cheserek won a record 17 NCAA championships across cross country and indoor and outdoor track. His titles in the 5,000 and 3,000 meters at the NCAA Indoor championships this year pushed him passed by Suleiman Nyambui, who won 15 NCAA titles for Texas-El Paso from 1979-82.
The only athlete with more Division I titles is Jenny Thompson, who won 19 swimming for Stanford. Cheserek was also a seven-time Pac-12 champion, including four cross-country titles. He won the 10,000 at the recent Pac-12 Championships.
