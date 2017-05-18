Business

May 18, 2017 5:42 AM

EU moves toward greater freedom for watching online content

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union has taken a major step that will allow subscribers to online movies and television to watch the content throughout the 28 members of the union instead of being blocked once they leave their country.

The EU parliament backed with an overwhelming majority the move to remove such geographical restrictions as of next year.

Even if consumers have valid subscriptions to services like movies or live football, those are often cut once they travel to another EU country on business or holidays, raising frustrations and keeping the EU from becoming a seamless digital market.

Even though EU nations have provisionally backed the proposal, it still needs another approval at the Council where the 28 EU nations meet.

The ruling will affect companies like Netflix, HBO and Spotify.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham

Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 0:49

Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham
All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:11

All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos