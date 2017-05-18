Business

May 18, 2017 2:32 AM

Kosovo makes Dutchmen land drone over flying govt building

The Associated Press
PRISTINA, Kosovo

Kosovo police say they have forced two Dutch men to land their drone, which was flying illegally over the government's building.

A statement Thursday said a day earlier a police unit had seen the two Dutch men raise a drone. They were asked to immediately land it. Police also were in contact with the Civil Aviation Agency and also took the case to the prosecutor's office for further consideration.

Drones, also called unmanned aircraft systems, are considered aircraft models in Kosovo. They must be registered and be operated only with a special approval issued by the authorities.

