Business

May 16, 2017 8:41 AM

Oldest South Dakota drive-in theater to get new projector

The Associated Press
GREGORY, S.D.

South Dakota's oldest drive-in movie theater will install a new digital projector to replace equipment that has been in place since the theater was built in 1947.

The Daily Republic (http://bit.ly/2qMYS8D ) reports that the 70-year-old Hilltop Drive-In Theatre in Gregory will install a $71,000 projector this summer.

The projector is funded mostly through donations from movie-goers. It will allow the drive-in to show films in higher resolution, better clarity and brighter pictures.

Drive-in owner Cecil Harsin says the new projector will help the theater stay open for several years as long as interest remains high. Harsin says between 40 and 50 people attend shows each night the theater is open and that he hopes the new projector will attract more movie-goers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham

Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 0:49

Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham
All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:11

All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos