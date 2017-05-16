Delphi joins BMW-Intel-Mobileye autonomous car partnership

FILE - In this March 22, 2006, file photo, Delphi's World Headquarters is shown in Troy, Mich. Automotive parts and electronics maker Delphi Corp. is the latest partner to join BMW, Intel and Mobileye to develop autonomous vehicles. The companies announced Tuesday, May 16, 2017, that Delphi will work with the companies to integrate autonomous driving systems. They plan to have a self-driving system ready by 2021. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo