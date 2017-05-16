Thailand backs off threat to block Facebook over content

Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith talks to reporters in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Thailand has backed off a threat to block Facebook in the country, instead serving the social media site with court orders to remove content that the government deems illegal. Thailand made the threat last week as it wanted Facebook to block content it deems a threat to national security or in violation of the country's lese majeste law, which makes insults to the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo