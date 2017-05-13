Chinese dumplings have arrived in downtown Bellingham

A new downtown restaurant is focused on bringing authentic Chinese food to Bellingham.
Dumpling King Noodle House & Bar opened on April 10 at 1204 Cornwall Ave., focuses on handmade potsticker-style dumplings, as well as soups. Owner Sigeng Chen said he wasn’t sure how much demand there would be for this type of menu, but wanted to provide an alternative to the more typical Americanize Chinese food menu seen in the U.S.
Chen also owns Hawaiian BBQ & Noodle House on 1212 E. Sunset Drive, and has added some of those items to the Dumpling King menu. In the first few weeks of being open, most of the orders are for the dumplings, which include shrimp, pork, beef and vegetable varieties.
Chen said traditionally the dumplings are served without side dishes, but for this restaurant he decided to also offer soup and rice. They also have a macaroni salad that goes with the dinner special.
The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner every day until 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It also does orders to go, while delivery is through OrderVikingFood.com. For details, call 360-392-8393 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
NEW STORE COMING TO BELLIS FAIR
Bellis Fair has signed a store that offers something different from the traditional national mall tenant.
Luc and Christelle Fotsing are opening Luchrist later this month in the Macy’s wing. It will offer a variety of clothing and accessories inspired by African fashion, Luc Fotsing said in an email. Along with clothing and accessories like purses, bracelets and necklaces, the store will have some home decor products.
“What makes Luchrist LLC unique is the cultural integration of our designs inspired by the colors, sounds and heritage of the African continent,” Fotsing said. “African local resources, artisanal skills and sustainability are at the forefront.”
The owners plan to have a grand opening on May 27-28, where they will give away some treats.
For information about the business, visit the African Diversified Collection Facebook page or call 360-820-4963.
OTHER TIDBITS
Discount Tire has submitted an application to put in a 7,400-square-foot store and parking at 400 W. Bakerview Road, near the Bellis Fair mall entrance. The project is currently going through an environmental review. Public comments and requests for information about the project can be emailed to city planner Brian Smart at bsmart@cob.org. Comments are due by May 18. ... A professional piano tuner has moved to Bellingham and is offering his services to Whatcom and Skagit counties. Ed Mashburn has 35 years experience in the business and also does piano repairs and restoration work. For service or information, call 206-966-2100 or pianoservicing@gmail.com. ... A city application was submitted to build a new 3,180-square-foot convenience store and for removal of an existing car wash facility at the Meridian Shell gas station on 4240 Meridian St. The project also includes replacing existing fuel pump islands with three new islands totaling six gas pumps. Public comments on the project are being taken until May 22. Written comments and requests for information can be emailed to city planner Steven Sundin at ssundin@cob.org. ... Wasabee Sushi restaurant at 105 E. Chestnut St. has closed. A sign on the window indicates a new Japanese restaurant will be going into that space soon. ... A building permit application was submitted to put in a bar called The Blue Adobe at 2925 Newmarket St., Suite 104. ... The Rook & Rogue Board Game Pub is in a soft opening phase, with a grand opening scheduled for May 27. During the soft-opening, staff is being trained and systems are being completed, according to the company’s website. Customers can check out the board games while ordering food and drink items from a menu that’s being finalized. ... After taking a break for a few weeks, Milano’s restaurant is open in Glacier. The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday during the slower season before summer. ... The Northwest Washington Fair’s largest discounts of the year on admission tickets will be offered on May 18 at all Woods Coffee locations in Whatcom and Skagit counties. For details, visit nwwafair.com.
