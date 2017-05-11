Business

May 11, 2017 3:56 AM

FBI: Fired financial adviser dons old man mask, robs banks

The Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A 24-year-old who was fired as a financial adviser is accused of donning an "old man" mask to rob two South Florida banks.

Abraham Maghen told a judge on Wednesday he'd been making $5,000 a month but had racked up $30,000 in debt on credit cards and has no savings left because "he's not very good at finances." The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2q8gicH ) reports U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle advised that "it's time you learned."

The FBI says Maghen wore a "mask resembling an elderly individual" while robbing a Pembroke Pines bank May 2. A week later, the same person robbed a bank in Boca Raton, explaining in a note to the teller that his grandson is sick and he needed $40,000.

Maghen is in jail and records don't list an attorney.

