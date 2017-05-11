Business

May 11, 2017 3:41 AM

Hearing in Prague on Russian hacker extradition delayed

The Associated Press
PRAGUE

An extradition hearing in the Czech Republic for a Russian man who faces charges in the U.S. of hacking computers at American companies has been delayed for procedural reasons.

Judge Jaroslav Pytloun delayed the hearing until May 30 due to formal objections from Yevgeniy Nikulin's defense lawyers.

They say Nikulin has not received the previous decision of the state prosecutors that he can be extradited to either the United States or Russia in Russian, and one of the lawyers claimed he was not formally informed that Nikulin can be extradited to the United States.

Thursday's hearing was held at Prague's Pankrac prison. The rare measure adopted due to security reasons underlines the sensitivity of the case.

Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague on Oct. 5 in cooperation with the FBI.

