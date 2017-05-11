Future uncertain for Bellingham beauty school that closed over financial aid funding

A cosmetology school closed after losing federal financial aid money, according to a sign posted on the school’s front door.
The Beauty Institute-Schwarzkopf Professional, a private school at 1411 Railroad Ave., taught haircutting, styling and coloring as well as nail and skin care, according to its website. It’s unclear when the school posted the sign, which is addressed to its students.
“As you know, the Beauty Institute closed as a result of losing its ability to access Title IV,” the sign reads, referring to a section of the U.S. Higher Education Act that covers federal student aid. “There are current negotiations to reopen the school.”
The salon indeed appeared ready to reopen for business on Wednesday afternoon, with shelves full of products.
Calls to most numbers on the school’s website went unanswered. Other lines, which went to beauty schools in Idaho, were disconnected or no longer affiliated with the schools. A message left at Schwarzkopf Professional’s headquarters was not immediately returned.
The closure means students who don’t want to wait for negotiations to pan out will need to drive at least as far as Everett to complete a cosmetology certification.
Evergreen Beauty College in Everett is hosting an information session for displaced Bellingham students next week, said Frank Trieu, the college’s vice president of business development and industry relations. The meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Everett campus, 802 SE Everett Mall Way (Suite A).
Anyone who can’t make the drive next week can call the college’s admission office at 425-336-5123 to schedule another meeting.
“Our No. 1 goal is to give students support,” Trieu said.
Another Everett beauty school, Paroba College, also heard from Bellingham students trying to figure out their options, said Mary Kay Jurovcik, marketing and operations director. The school considers transfers on a case-by-case basis, first reviewing what students have already completed. The process is meant to be “as seamless as possible,” Jurovcik said.
Prospective transfers to Paroba College can call the admissions office at 425-322-3200.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Share your story
Are you a student at the Beauty Institute-Schwarzkopf Professional who’s been affected by the closure? The Bellingham Herald would like to hear from you. To share your story, call 360-756-2803.
Comments