May 06, 2017 7:04 AM

Central Illinois school recovers from computer cyberattack

The Associated Press
PEKIN, Ill.

A central Illinois high school is recovering from a cyberattack on its computers last month, and officials say they're trying to determine how to prevent future attacks.

The Pekin Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2oZ1no8) reports that when officials at Pekin Community High School turned on their computers on April 24, they were unable to access files and student information. A hacker got into the school's servers using a teacher's email and attempted to extort $37,000 from district officials.

Superintendent Danielle Owens says the school is still rebuilding servers, but is mostly up and running.

No information was stolen in the attack.

Pekin police did not have further details.

