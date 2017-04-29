There’s a new bar in Whatcom County’s foothills, and the owner has his own distillery

Sam Hassan is busy creating food and drink businesses in eastern Whatcom County.
On April 27 Hassan opened Bar Veneto in Glacier. It has a taco menu and is in the same building as his other restaurant, Milano’s. Hassan has closed Milano’s for about three weeks to take a break during the shoulder season, with skiing wrapped up and hiking/camping not yet in full swing. Hassan said when Milano’s reopens, Bar Veneto also will stay open.
Bar Veneto has a variety of taco options, including a build-your-own format in the $3-$4 range. Options range from the typical beef and chicken to the less typical – octopus, eggplant and wild prawns. There also a variety of side options and desserts.
It is also a bar, featuring a wide variety of cocktail drinks, including options from his new distillery.
Hassan’s other venture, Paratii Spirits, is a non-retail distillery just now getting products on the market. He currently has four on the market – Jaguar Gin, Isabelle Spiced Banana Rum, Sexy Thing Vodka and Jupiter’s Blood Sangiovese Brandy.
Hassan arrived in the foothills a few years ago after an extensive career operating other restaurants. His experience in owning and operating a restaurant includes several Seattle eateries that received quite a bit of media attention, such as the Rio Brazilian Grill, the Samba Brazilian Restaurant and the Paratii Craft Bar in Ballard, which he sold in February 2013. He also had restaurants in Rio de Janeiro and London.
B-TOWN KITCHEN OPENS AT FOUR POINTS
The Four Points by Sheraton hotel has a restaurant that focuses on a more urban dining experience.
B-Town Kitchen and Raw Bar is going through a soft opening phase right now, with its official opening on May 5 at 714 Lakeway Drive, in the former Poppe’s 360 space.
With the raw bar, customers will see plenty of seafood options, including oysters, clams and crab. The restaurant will have regionally sourced options, including Pacific Seafood, Barlean’s Fishery and Avenue Bread products, according to a news release. The menu will have Pacific Northwest, Asian and Mediterranean influences. The restaurant also will have a variety of local craft beer, as well as an extensive wine list and cocktails.
According to its btownkitchen.com website, dinner menu items include burgers, rib eye steak, Lummi Island salmon, butter poached lobster, noodles, soups and salads.
During the soft opening phase, the restaurant is open 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Starting May 5, the restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
OTHER TIDBITS
Jimmy John’s is having a customer appreciation day from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, when it will sell its sub sandwiches for $1. The subs will only be sold for $1 inside the stores, and not for delivery. All three Bellingham Jimmy John’s – downtown, Barkley Village and off Meridian Street – will be participating. ... The owners of Perfectly Paired in Fairhaven announced on their website they plan to close that location at 1143 11th St. and merge it into The Mill, their other retail business. The Mill is at 655 Front St. in Lynden. A closing date for Perfectly Paired has not been announced. ... A sign permit application was submitted to the city for the former Morrie’s Drive-In at 2601 Birchwood Ave. The proposed signs indicate the new business will be called To & Go Burgers and Wings. Morrie’s Drive-In closed at the end of March after being in business since at the least the 1960s.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
