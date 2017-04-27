The new Dick’s store needs 80 new employees. Here’s how to apply

With the store scheduled to open next month at Bellis Fair mall, Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring around 80 full- and part-time employees.
The company said in a news release that it is looking for applicants that are passionate about sports or the outdoors. Those interested can visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to apply and learn more about the company.
The sporting goods store will have two preview days May 10-11 followed by several grand opening festivities May 12-14. During the grand opening events May 12-14, prizes will be given to the first 100 customers each day.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. May 10-11, 8 a.m. May 12-13 and 9 a.m. May 14.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson is scheduled to appear between 1-3 p.m. on May 13.
On May 14, children ages 6-15 are invited to participate in a variety of strength, agility and speed games from noon to 2 p.m. Prizes are awarded for completion of the challenges.
