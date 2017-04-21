All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility
Bellingham boat builder All American Marine moved a 125-foot boat hull from its Fairhaven facility to Squalicum Harbor Friday. The boat hull will be moved up Roeder Avenue early Saturday into All American's new building.
Philip A. Dwyerpdwyer@bellinghamherald.com
