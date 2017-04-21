All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility

Bellingham boat builder All American Marine moved a 125-foot boat hull from its Fairhaven facility to Squalicum Harbor Friday. The boat hull will be moved up Roeder Avenue early Saturday into All American's new building.
Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com
The best airlines of 2017

Living

The best airlines of 2017

When planning your travel, don't wing it! Check out the airlines that ranked the highest on WalletHub's 2017 report of the best airlines in the industry.

Editor's Choice Videos