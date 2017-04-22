Winter snowstorms provide boost to eastern Whatcom economy

While rainy winter in the lowlands of Whatcom County wore on even longtime residents, it made for an outstanding season for skiing and snowboarding. That meant good news for businesses around the Mt. Baker Ski Area.

The ski area closed last weekend and the final tally of visitors showed a 5 percent increase compared to last year, said Gwyn Howat, the ski area’s vice president of operations. The past two seasons have had strong visitor numbers, helping make up for the previous couple of seasons where a lack of snow made it very difficult.

It also led to a steady increase in sales at Chair 9 and Grahams restaurants, said Peter Cook, who operates both businesses in the Glacier area. It almost got to a point where there was too much snow – Cook noted he couldn’t recall having so many power outages in one winter.

Cook noticed another trend that helped business this winter: The growing popularity of Airbnb and other operations where people rent out their homes. As a result of that popularity, he is seeing more families visiting the area for a week at a time.

“It’s become more than just skiers up for the day,” Cook said.

The ski area was still the main attraction, particularly this winter. Howat said fresh powder snow was around often on the runs this season. According to her data, 52 percent of the days this season had at least five inches of fresh snow, while 10 percent of the days had a whopping 14 inches.

Opening day at Mt. Baker Ski Area, Thursday morning, Nov. 19, 2015. During the past two winters, large amounts of snow have helped the Mt. Baker Ski Area increase its visitor totals. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com

How the ski area does is a big deal to the economy of eastern Whatcom County. Along with the area businesses that provide goods and services to the travelers, the ski area employed about 350 people during the peak this past season, Howat said.

Along with the large amounts of snow, Howat said a couple of programs also seemed to boost their visitor totals, including a season pass exchange program with Mt. Hood Meadows and a family week program.

With so much snow, it would seem tempting to keep the ski area open beyond the Easter weekend. Howat said the decision to close was determined before the season and is based on past history. The ski area learned over the years that by April people are turning their attention to other pursuits like mountain biking and hiking, no matter how much snow is still on the mountain.

With the ski season complete, Howat said the ski area will get to work on a variety of infrastructure projects, including upgrading Chair 7 and improving the lodge area.

For many of the other businesses, now is the time to catch a break before the hiking season gets rolling. Cook said business generally starts getting busy again around Ski to Sea, representing the kick-off to the summer season. Summer tends to be busier than winter, he said, because it tends to have a more consistent flow of visitors. With more people booking houses for family vacations, though, even the shoulder season means steady business.

“In recent years, Glacier seems to be becoming more of a year-round tourist area,” Cook said.

BIG CHANGE AT THE BAGELRY

The Bagelry at 1319 Railroad Ave. announced that it is now accepting debit and credit cards on purchases.

The Bellingham eatery was a longtime holdout when it came to allowing credit card purchases because of the fees charged to businesses by the credit card companies. However, with fewer people carrying cash, the demand for the debit/credit card option increased, said Terra Seaton, who took over ownership of The Bagelry with her husband Aaron in January 2016. They bought it from Ken and Marguerite Ryan, who operated the bagel shop for 31 years.

“While we completely understood and shared Ken’s concerns about fees, it just seemed that as time went on, more and more folks did not carry cash and expected this service,” Terra Seaton said. “We are happy to be able to offer a more convenient bagel buying experience.”

Along with the increased demand, Terra Seaton said they recently changed to a new, cloud-based register system that made the transition easier.

OTHER TIDBITS

Terra Organic & Natural Foods is having a 20th anniversary celebration 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 29. The store, which is at 1530 Cornwall Ave. in the Bellingham Public Market, will have plenty of free samples, live music, sales and door prizes, according to its Facebook page. ... Papa John’s Pizza is now open at 1306 Lakeway Drive. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, open an hour later on Friday and Saturday. Details can be found on its website. ... A permit application was submitted to construct a 177-unit apartment building at 3928 Northwest Ave. The project, Park Place Apartments, is across the street from the Northwest Chevrolet of Bellingham auto dealership. The contractor is Dawson Construction. ... Glassybaby, a maker of hand-blown glass votives, will visit Spruce Stationary & Design 4-8 p.m. on April 28. Spruce, 1422 Cornwall Ave., will have a variety of products from the company for sale, with 10 percent of the sales being donated to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation.