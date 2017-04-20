Cortez Masto says she'll seek clean energy, broadband funds

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she plans to introduce legislation aimed at motivating more people and businesses to use renewable energy.
The freshman Democrat told reporters Thursday she will likely pursue federal grants or tax breaks to make solar, wind, geothermal and other clean energy sources more viable.
She says she is discussing what exactly to propose with colleagues on the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
Her remarks came after addressing the Nevada Legislature. She was the last member of the state's congressional delegation to visit in a biennial series of speeches.
Cortez Masto told lawmakers she also wants Congress to put more money toward partnerships with private telecommunications corporations to expand broadband to rural residents.
She says President Donald Trump's first budget proposal would slash funding "essential to Nevada's recovery."
Comments