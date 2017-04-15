Fairhaven has a new place to hang out, create

An art studio known for giving customers a place to paint while sipping an adult beverage has moved into a new space.
Uptown Art recently moved from Bellwether Way to 800 Harris Ave., Suite 101, near the Bellingham Tennis Club. The new studio has plenty of north- and west-facing windows, giving customers a feeling of painting out in the open while being in an intimate setting, said owner Robert Mishkin. He also believes the new space has an improved layout for customers.
“The move to Fairhaven puts Uptown Art right in the heart of one of Bellingham’s art centers, not to mention one of Whatcom County’s most concentrated collection of restaurants,” Mishkin said in a news release.
The studio is used in a variety of ways for adults and children, including business team-building events, family reunions, birthday parties.
“The best way to describe us is to think of Bob Ross – alive and well – instructing painting event in a social, party-like setting,” Mishkin said.
While open now, the studio will have a grand opening event 3-7 p.m. on April 27 with food, drink and door prizes. For details, visit the company’s website uptownart.com.
OTHER TIDBITS
A liquor license snack bar application was submitted for a business called Ruckus Room Arcade and Fun Center, which is going into 1423 Railroad Ave. in Bellingham. According to its Facebook page, Ruckus is for all ages and include pinball and ticket games. ... Dick’s Sporting Goods is aiming for a soft opening around the second week of May, said Bellis Fair general manager Rene Morris. The store is going into the former Sports Authority space. ... Rook & Rogue Board Game Pub, which is going into a space at 206 W. Magnolia St., announced on its Facebook page that it is moving its grand opening event to Memorial Day weekend. ... A new Fairhaven bakery is planning to open in mid-May. Iron Rootser Bakery is going into 1208 10th St. and will be offering a variety of items, including pastries, croissants, sandwiches, salads and quiche, according to its Facebook page. ... The Peter James Studios at 314 E. Holly St. is unveiling its largest photographic print at a Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry event at 5:30 p.m. on April 20. The photo dimensions are 4 feet-by-8 feet, according to a news release. The gallery is home to several dozen large format metal prints showing nature photography of Northwest Washington. The photos are printed on sheets of aluminum that give a luminous appearance, according to Peter James. The event is open to the public.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments