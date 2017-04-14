The Latest: Sen. Jeff Flake faces jeering crowd at town hall

The Latest on U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake's town hall in suburban Phoenix (all times local):
9:15 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake was met with loud boos as he took the stage to meet with constituents at a town hall event.
The crowd quickly started hurling angry questions and criticism at the senator as he began answering concerns regarding health care, internet privacy, and actions by the Trump administration.
Constituents repeatedly faulted Flake for his position on defunding Planned Parenthood, reforming the Affordable Care Act, and voting for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The crowd jeered and screamed at the senator after nearly every answer he gave over more than two hours.
House and Senate Republicans across the country have faced critical crowds when holding town halls while home on congressional recesses. Some GOP lawmakers have refrained from holding them.
3:00 a.m.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake will hold a town hall with constituents after coming under withering criticism for avoiding such gatherings in recent months.
The first-term Arizona Republican's announcement of the event includes a code of conduct that says attendees with signs, banners or "objects that create a disturbance" will not be admitted. It also states people will be immediately removed if they do not comply with the posted and audible instructions.
Doors of the Mesa Convention Center will open Thursday at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event that is scheduled to conclude at 8:30 p.m.
