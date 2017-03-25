Restaurant move to Bellingham was very much a family decision

Moving a successful restaurant from Colville to Bellingham was very much a family decision for Norman and Kristen Six.
On March 10, the couple opened Lovitt Restaurant at 1114 Harris Ave., in the former Fairhaven Pub space. It’s a farm-to-table restaurant where everything is made from scratch.
The restaurant got write-ups in publications like Sunset magazine for its way of preparing food in Colville. Small restaurants mean long hours for any owner, and with two children, the Sixes wanted to live in a neighborhood where they could work, live and have schools nearby. That led to the decision to move into Bellingham, Kristen Six said.
According to Lovitt's website, lunch and dinner menu items range from homemade spaghetti and burgers to corn meal-crusted oysters and cheese-stuffed ravioli. There are also soups and salads, as well as dessert options.
Because the focus is on not using processed food and oils, it takes longer for the meals to be prepared. The owners are encouraging customers to set aside some time to enjoy the experience, which can take about an hour.
“We do things a different way,” Kristen Six said. “We want people to slow down and relax.”
Slowing down for a meal can be an adjustment for children, so Lovitt has a large play area in the front portion of the restaurant. The play space is designed as almost a separate area, giving the rest of the restaurant a more fine-dining look, she said. The restaurant also has a full-service bar.
Lovitt is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For reservations or information, call 360-671-7143 or visit its Facebook page.
TEXTURE CLOTHING REOPENS FOR POP-UP SALE
Texture Clothing is reopening its downtown boutique at 1425 N. State St. for a sale to make way for its spring line.
The business, which closed its boutique earlier this year to focus on wholesale and website sales, is having its sale 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 7-8, offering 30 percent off handmade Texture clothing and 50 percent off all other brand items. This is the first in a series of events planned throughout the year, according to a news release. Details can be found at textureclothing.com.
OTHER TIDBITS
Overflow Taps announced on its Facebook page that it is opening a second location, in Bellingham’s Barkley Village. The bar, which was founded last year in Lynden, is aiming for an early summer opening. ... A couple of new state liquor license applications recently were submitted for new Bellingham restaurants. The Stockyards is proposing to go into the former Rolling Donuts space at 3098 Northwest Ave. Applicants for the restaurant are Christopher and Robyn Fletcher and Michelle Damson. An application for the Wild Whisper Cafe and Bistro was submitted for 1530 Cornwall Ave., in the Bellingham Public Market. The applicant is Wendy Olinger. ... A Bellingham building permit application was filed for MAC Cosmetics, which is moving forward with plans to go into Bellis Fair later this year. ... A building permit was also submitted for the Mi Rancho Meat Market to expand into a nearby space at 3094 Northwest Ave. ... Cafe Adagio has submitted an application to expand its space at 1435 Railroad Ave.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments