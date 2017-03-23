Officials: Tech company seeks $3.3M in state tax credits

Rhode Island officials say a Pennsylvania-based financial technology company is seeking up to $3.3 million in tax credits and other financial incentives from the state as it plans to establish a software development office in Providence.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mXI89e ) state Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said Wednesday that eMoney Advisor, of Radnor, Pennsylvania, is seeking up to $3.2 million in Qualified Jobs tax credits and under $100,000 in First Wave Closing Funds.
Pryor says the company builds interactive financial technology for financial advisers and for the clients of such professionals. It plans to hire up to 100 employees.
The state Commerce Corporation's investment committee is expected to vote Friday morning on whether to recommend the incentives to the full Commerce Corporation board of directors.
