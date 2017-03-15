Trump earned $153m and paid $36.5m in taxes in 2005

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway Pause

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

1:04 Check out Ferndale's VFX Foam

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness