Indiana schools superintendent awards technology grants

The Indiana Department of Education has awarded grants to 32 school districts to help boost students' use of technology in the classroom.
State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick announced Wednesday that $2.3 million will be distributed this year to expand access to computers and digital devices.
Half of the districts that applied ultimately were selected for the program this year. That means requests from 32 districts were turned down.
McCormick's office says the grants range in size from $35,000 to $75,000. The total amount awarded is an increase of more than $450,000 over the amount awarded last year.
