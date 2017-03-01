Uber CEO caught on video arguing over fares with driver

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains Pause

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls in California

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:04 Check out Ferndale's VFX Foam

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:04 Zane Burger opens traditional Fairhaven drive-in

1:41 A look inside Whole Foods Market before grand opening in Bellingham

4:56 Watch a shopping cart tour of Whole Foods Market before it opens in Bellingham