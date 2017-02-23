US stocks start mixed as energy companies bounce back

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street Pause

3:02 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking