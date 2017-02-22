Farm under fire for video of blow dryer warming up calf

An independent New Hampshire farm that posted a viral video of a newborn calf being warmed up by a blow dryer is coming under fire from animal rights supporters concerned the animal will be slaughtered.
The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2kYOa7O ) Yankee Farmer's Market in Warner posted the video of "Diego," on Facebook last week. The Scottish Highland calf was born during a snowstorm.
The video has more than 12 million views.
Some people are now trying to drive down the farm's reviews using Facebook's starring system. Several have offered to adopt the calf.
Farm owner Brian Farmer says he raises his animals ethically and tries to give them the best life possible.
He says the calf has been returned to its mother and is a good candidate for breeding stock.
